FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NYSE:PAA opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.