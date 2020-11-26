Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,672 ($21.84) on Thursday. Future plc has a 1 year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,993.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,543.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

