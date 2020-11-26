Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,672 ($21.84) on Thursday. Future plc has a 1 year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,993.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,543.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile
