fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Price Target Raised to $30.00

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

FUBO opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

