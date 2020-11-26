FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Critical Comparison

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Canaccord Genuity Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 2.91 $246.00 million $3.20 5.73 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and Canaccord Genuity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 1 0 1.88 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.66%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -100.00% 11.44% 5.20% Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Canaccord Genuity Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides brokerage services and investment advice to retail or institutional clients. The company has operations in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

