Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.
NYSE:FT opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.
About Franklin Universal Trust
