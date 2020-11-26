Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

NYSE:FT opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.