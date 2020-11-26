Franklin Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,499 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,250% compared to the average daily volume of 234 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 112,124 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 552,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 327,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266,243 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

