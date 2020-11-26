Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $119.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $129.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after acquiring an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after acquiring an additional 378,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

