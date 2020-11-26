Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $1,179,400.00 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45.

FTNT stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

