Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of FL stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

