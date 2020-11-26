Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FL. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of FL opened at $38.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 12.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,308 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 101.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,368 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

