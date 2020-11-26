Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.55.

NYSE FL opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,440,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,505,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 313,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

