Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 15.61%. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

