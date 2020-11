Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) vs. Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fitbit and Sector 5’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit $1.43 billion 1.23 -$320.71 million ($0.81) -8.88 Sector 5 $390,000.00 4.10 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Sector 5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fitbit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fitbit and Sector 5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fitbit currently has a consensus target price of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Fitbit’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than Sector 5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Fitbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fitbit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fitbit and Sector 5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit -19.69% -43.42% -17.55% Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fitbit has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, suggesting that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc., a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices. It also offers Fitbit online dashboard and mobile apps that sync automatically with and display real-time data from its wearable devices; and Fitbit Care, a connected health platform for health plans, employers, and health systems. In addition, the company provides Fitbit Premium, a paid subscription service that uses the data of users to deliver actionable guidance and coaching to help users achieve their health and fitness goals, as well as includes Fitbit Coach that offers exercise programs through personal trainer and yoga apps. It sells its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers; distributors; and Fitbit.com, an online store, as well as directly to consumers. Fitbit, Inc. has a collaboration with The Scripps Research Institute and Stanford Medicine to study the role of wearables to detect, track, and contain infectious diseases, such as COVID-19.; and partnership with Solera Health to reduce risk of type 2 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

