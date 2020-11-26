FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,598,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,599,000 after acquiring an additional 607,126 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

