FirstBlood Hits Market Cap of $13.21 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $13.21 million and approximately $6,553.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00366771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.68 or 0.03034094 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io . FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.