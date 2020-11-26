Fir Tree Capital Management Lp Sells 128,578 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35.

On Friday, October 9th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,024.84.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

AMPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.