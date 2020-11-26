Financial Contrast: Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Star Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Star Resources -41.29% -189.63% 9.03% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

25.4% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Golden Star Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Star Resources and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Star Resources $264.74 million 1.53 -$67.43 million $0.16 22.88 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 1.91 $4.50 million $0.01 1,315.00

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Star Resources. Golden Star Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Golden Star Resources and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Star Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Star Resources presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Golden Star Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Golden Star Resources is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Star Resources has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Golden Star Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds and manages interests in various gold exploration properties in Ghana and Brazil. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

