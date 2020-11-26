Financial Analysis: Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) & Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) and Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sappi and Ranpak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sappi 0.06% 2.30% 0.78% Ranpak -6.12% -3.44% -1.55%

This table compares Sappi and Ranpak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sappi $5.75 billion 0.17 $211.00 million $0.44 4.09 Ranpak $269.50 million 3.21 -$36.20 million N/A N/A

Sappi has higher revenue and earnings than Ranpak.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sappi and Ranpak, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sappi 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ranpak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Ranpak shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sappi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Ranpak shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sappi has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ranpak has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sappi beats Ranpak on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products. It also provides packaging and specialty papers, which are used in the manufacture of soup sachets, luxury carry bags, cosmetic and confectionery packaging, boxes for agricultural products for export, and tissue wadding for household tissue products, as well as casting and release papers for the fashion, textiles, automobile, and household industries. In addition, the company offers printing, writing, and coated and uncoated graphic paper products that are used by printers in the production of books, brochures, magazines, catalogues, direct mail, newspapers, and various other print applications. Further, it develops and processes biomaterials and biochemicals; offers sawn timber for construction and furniture manufacturing industries; and produces and sells green electricity through a network of 5 hydro, 2 gas, and 31 steam turbines that generate approximately 800MW renewable power on 14 sites across 7 countries, as well as produces biogas. The company was formerly known as South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited and changed its name to Sappi Limited in 1973. Sappi Limited was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs. Its protective packaging solutions include four categories: Void-Fill, Cushioning, Wrapping, and Line Automation. The Void-Fill protective systems convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects. The Cushioning protective systems convert paper into cushioning pads. The Wrapping protective systems create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects. The Line Automation solutions include capital equipment, which can size, pad, fill, flap, lid, tape, and/or label the product in an integrated fashion with the speed and flow of the customer's packaging line. Ranpak Holdings Corp. sells its products to end users primarily through a distributor network, and directly to select end users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other locations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio.

