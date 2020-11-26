Financial Analysis: American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) vs. MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Overseas Group and MBIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A MBIA N/A -14.43% -1.41%

86.5% of MBIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MBIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Overseas Group and MBIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MBIA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Overseas Group and MBIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Overseas Group $21.67 million 0.59 -$3.71 million N/A N/A MBIA $280.00 million 1.26 -$359.00 million N/A N/A

American Overseas Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MBIA.

Risk and Volatility

American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBIA has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MBIA beats American Overseas Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Overseas Group Company Profile

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

