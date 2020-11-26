Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 234,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,767,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $303.02 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $319.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.60.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

