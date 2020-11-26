Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.05% of Yamana Gold worth $56,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.