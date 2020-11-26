Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $58,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

ORLY opened at $444.14 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

