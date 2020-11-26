Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 258.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546,990 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 6.24% of Akouos worth $49,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $69,776,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $34,089,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $21,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akouos by 176.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 780,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Akouos in the second quarter worth about $10,670,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

AKUS stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

