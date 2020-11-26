Federated Hermes Inc. Has $46.72 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $46,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 220.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after buying an additional 629,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -165.10 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,781 shares of company stock valued at $35,558,839 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.