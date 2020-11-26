Federated Hermes Inc. Has $45.70 Million Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,234 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $45,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,685,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 69,023 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.
In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
