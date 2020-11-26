Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

UNP opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $211.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

