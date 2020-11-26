Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 61,555 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.61% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $55,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $514,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,444.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $3,526,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $24,103,230. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INSP opened at $181.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 19.72. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $186.92.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.