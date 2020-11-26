Farmers National Banc Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by 137.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of FMNB opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

