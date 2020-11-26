Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89.

On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total transaction of $17,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00.

Facebook stock opened at $275.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.53 and a 200-day moving average of $253.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

