F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $145,695.07 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $145,695.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at $206,545.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geng Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Geng Lin sold 920 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22.

On Monday, October 19th, Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92.

FFIV stock opened at $164.75 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $137.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

