Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi Sells 40,004 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
EXEL opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
