Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $840.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

