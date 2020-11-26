Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354,213 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.10% of Everbridge worth $180,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 225,135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 3,073.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,254,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,001,000 after buying an additional 109,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $124.17 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.52 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $1,196,825.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock worth $8,712,216. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.