EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.15 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. EUNO has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $9,246.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00610370 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000332 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,045,494,333 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

