Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 171.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 36.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,226,000 after buying an additional 216,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 413.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 194,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $22,879,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $180.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,277,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,637.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

