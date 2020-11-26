Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $750,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 300.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,527 shares of the airline’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 76.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the airline’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.94 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

