Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 545.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $170.50 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

