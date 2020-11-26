Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $551,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,628.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 556,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 524,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 642.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 462,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $18,352,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KCG lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE KNX opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

