Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $2,896,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Moderna by 12.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 36.2% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.89.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $109.18 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,374,293.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,806 shares of company stock valued at $44,212,168. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

