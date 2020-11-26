Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $135.85 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.39.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.