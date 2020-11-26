Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 350 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 212.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $101,802.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,443.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

