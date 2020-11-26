Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 283,465 Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

