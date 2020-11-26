Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn expects that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
