Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn expects that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.85. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

