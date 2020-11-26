Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,296,062.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

