Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

