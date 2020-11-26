Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

