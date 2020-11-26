ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Receives €14.01 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.01 ($16.48).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

EPA ENGI opened at €12.64 ($14.86) on Monday. ENGIE SA has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.21.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

