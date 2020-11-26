Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) versus CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Head to Head Comparison

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Encore Capital Group and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.40 billion 0.78 $167.87 million $5.95 5.83 CPI Card Group $278.07 million 0.16 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Encore Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Card Group.

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Encore Capital Group and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Encore Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than CPI Card Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Encore Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 14.84% 24.75% 5.34% CPI Card Group -0.14% -0.80% -0.10%

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats CPI Card Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the early stage collections, business process outsourcing, contingent collections, trace services, and litigation activities; and the management of non-performing loans, as well as provides portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

