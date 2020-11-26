Elizabeth G. O’farrell Sells 25,826 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell sold 25,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $63,015.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PDLI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 6,424,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 150,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in PDL BioPharma by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,293,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDLI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.