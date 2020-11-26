Elizabeth A. Nelson Sells 41,674 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upwork stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Upwork by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $11,080,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 64.4% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

